HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Springs Police said a missing 82-year-old man has been found safe.

Family members of Leonel Cruz said he had gone missing on Monday. He was last seen at his residence on the 300 block of Desoto Drive on Sunday night.

Thank you for your assistance. Mr. Cruz was located by Hialeah Police Department last night and was in good condition. pic.twitter.com/BndGGuEZZp — Miami Springs Police (@MiamiSpringsPD) June 4, 2019

Officials reported he was found safe by Hialeah Police on Monday night.

