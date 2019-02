FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police called off a search for a missing elderly man after he was found safe.

Officials said 75-year-old Arpad Viczkus was located in good health at Broward Health Imperial Point, Thursday.

Viczkus had last been seen in the 1700 block of East Commercial Boulevard, Wednesday.

