CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man who went missing in Coral Springs has been found safe by police.

According to Coral Springs Police, 84-year-old Mateo Poupart was last seen leaving his residence along the 8400 block of Forest Hills Drive at around 10:30 a.m., Tuesday.

**UPDATE** Subject has been located and he is back home with his family. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) January 29, 2020

He was located and reunited with his family early Wednesday morning.

