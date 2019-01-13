UPDATE: Gabriella Llompart has been recovered safe and sound. She is being reunited with her family.

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a teenage girl who went missing in Doral.

According to Doral Police, 17-year-old Gabriella Llompart was last seen on Sunday at the CVS Pharmacy at Northwest 87th Avenue and 36th Street.

Investigators said she stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy top and long black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Doral Police at 305-593-6699.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.