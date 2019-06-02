Missing Delray Beach boy found safe

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says a Missing Child Alert for a 5-year-old boy who went missing in Delray Beach has been cancelled after he was found safe.

Officials said Caiden Williamson was last seen along the 3000 block of Angler Drive, Sunday.

UPDATE: The Missing Child Alert for Caiden Williamson has been resolved. The child has been found safe. Thank you for sharing! #FLMissingChild — FDLE (@fdlepio) June 3, 2019

Authorities said Williamson may have been in the company of 34-year-old Hilda Louis.

The boy was found safe early Monday morning.

