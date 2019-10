DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have located a teenager with autism who had gone missing in Deerfield Beach.

Jack Brown, 16, was last seen at around 11:30 a.m., Monday.

He was located early Tuesday morning and has been reunited with his family.

