Missing couple in Plantation considered endangered

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Plantation Police were notified in reference to a missing couple on Friday.

Eighty-year-old Larry E. Presley and wife, 77-year-old Geneva A. Presley were last seen at 721 NW 90th Terrace Plantation Friday at approximately 1 p.m.

The couple is most likely in a 1993 red Chevrolet C1500 (FL tag 145PKG).

According to the family, Larry appears to have early onset dementia, while Geneva has diagnosed dementia.

They are considered endangered.

Larry is described as a black male who is 6”2 and weighs 160 pounds who walks with a cane. It is unknown what he was wearing when last seen.

Geneva is described as a black female who is 5”7 and weighs 120 pounds and hair impaired mobility.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact Plantation Police at 954-797-2100.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.