Missing college student from Miramar found safe in Pinellas County

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miramar family is breathing a sigh of relief after authorities located a woman who went missing after she left home to drive to college upstate.

Miramar Police confirmed Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies found 20-year-old Valentina Arango, Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said Arango left her home at the Villages of Renaissance community in a blue 2015 Toyota Yaris, at around noon, Sunday.

Arango’s loved ones said she was heading to Stetson University in DeLand, where she had enrolled and had made arrangements to live in a dorm.

According to Arango’s GPS, she had arrived at Stetson five hours after she left South Florida.

Her mother told 7News she last heard from her daughter on Tuesday.

Arango will soon be reunited with her family.

