Missing Coconut Creek infant reunited with mother, father in custody

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A 3-week-old boy who was taken in Coconut Creek has been found safe and reunited with his mother while his teenage father has been taken into custody, police said.

According to Coconut Creek Police, 19-day-old Joshua Pachon Quinteron and his father, Jonathan Garcia, were located in Apopka, just outside of Orlando, Monday night, hours after an AMBER Alert was issued for the child.

Update on our #AmberAlert. Suspect in custody in Apopka, which is outside Orlando. Baby is preliminarily okay. Child will be checked out at hospital. — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) August 4, 2020

The infant was reunited with his mother, just before 9 a.m., Tuesday.

Police said Garcia, 17, forcibly took the newborn from the child’s mother, Laura Pachon, as she arrived home, Monday afternoon.

The baby’s grandmother said Garcia surprised Pachon outside their apartment, pushed her down, grabbed the baby by the feet and took off with him.

“We cried for help and no one would help,” said Pachon Quinteron’s grandmother through a translator.

Witnesses told police Garcia was seen hitting and shaking the child as he was running away from the scene.

Pachon said Garcia even sent her a picture of the baby sometime during the day.

According to the family, Garcia threatened to take off to Mexico.

Investigators determined Garcia took an Uber with the child to Oakland Park. He had been last seen getting out of the Uber with the child near the intersection of Northeast 10th Avenue and Northeast 38th Street in Oakland Park.

Around 9:20 p.m., police confirmed Garcia was captured in Apopka, and the baby seemed to be doing OK.

Investigators said they were able to trace the suspect to a residence and took him into custody.

The infant was checked out at a local hospital as a precaution.

It remains unclear whether or not Garcia will face charges.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.