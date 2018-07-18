Missing Child Alert issued for baby and toddler from West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two missing children who were last spotted in West Palm Beach.

A missing child alert was issued for 2-year-old Caitlin Smolen and 5-month-old Kai Smolen.

Authorities believe the two children may be in the company of 34-year-old Sondra Smolen. Sondra’s relationship to the two children is unknown.

The kids were last seen near the 4000 block of Virginia Terrace in West Palm Beach.

Detectives believe they may be traveling in a brown 2009 Kia Rondo with the Florida tag Y73XSV.

If you have any information on the trio’s whereabouts, call police immediately.

PLEASE SHARE! FL MISSING CHILD Alert for Kai & Caitlin Smolen, last seen in West Palm Beach. They may be with Sondra Smolen and may be traveling in 2009 brown Kia Rondo, FL tag Y73XSV. Have info? Please contact West Palm Beach PD at 561-822-1900 or 911. #FLMissingChild #WPB pic.twitter.com/boGSaACTDZ — FDLE (@fdlepio) July 18, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.