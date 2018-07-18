Missing Child Alert issued for baby and toddler from West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two missing children who were last spotted in West Palm Beach.
A missing child alert was issued for 2-year-old Caitlin Smolen and 5-month-old Kai Smolen.
Authorities believe the two children may be in the company of 34-year-old Sondra Smolen. Sondra’s relationship to the two children is unknown.
The kids were last seen near the 4000 block of Virginia Terrace in West Palm Beach.
Detectives believe they may be traveling in a brown 2009 Kia Rondo with the Florida tag Y73XSV.
If you have any information on the trio’s whereabouts, call police immediately.
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.