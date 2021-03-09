Missing child alert issued for 9-year-old Florida boy

MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WSVN) — A missing child alert has been issued for a 9-year-old Florida boy.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for 9-year-old John Weldon from Mount Dora, Florida.

FL Missing Child Alert: 9-year-old John Weldon. The child may be in the company of Daryl Weldon, may be traveling in a 2014, silver Mitsubishi Outlander, FL tag # IB14FR. If you have any information, contact Mount Dora Police Dep. at 352-735-7130 or 911. pic.twitter.com/xiptCXzIu4 — FDLE (@fdlepio) March 9, 2021

Investigators said John may be in the company of 42-year-old Darryl Weldon. Authorities did not say if the two are related, but Mount Dora Police said the pair may be traveling out of Florida to Wisconsin or Colorado.

The two may be traveling in a 2014 silver Mitsubishi Outlander with the Florida tag IB14FR.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the Mount Dora Police Dep. at 352-735-7130 or 911.

