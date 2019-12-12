Missing child alert issued for 8-month-old missing out of Estero

(WSVN) - A missing child alert has been issued for an 8-month-old girl missing from Estero, Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert Thursday for Bella Giorgi, who was last seen in the area of the 20000 block of Ardore Lane on Wednesday.

FDLE officials said she may be in the Hialeah area and is in the company of 32-year-old Stephanie Giorgi.

Bella was last seen wearing a white onesie with blue flowers. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.

The 32-year-old Giorgi is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said they may be traveling in a 2015 white Chrysler 200 with the Florida license plate number NEVF48.

If you have any information on Bella’s whereabouts, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or 911.

