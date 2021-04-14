Missing child alert issued for 6-year-old boy kidnapped by father during carjacking

NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — A missing child alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy who, deputies say, was kidnapped by his father during a carjacking.

The Lee’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 6-year-old Jordan Johnson, who they said was kidnapped by his father, 31-year-old Julian Johnson.

Deputies said Jordan was taken Sunday around 5 p.m. in Fort Meyers.

WBBH reports that the kidnapping wasn’t reported until several days later due to “religious reasons.”

Investigators believe Johnson is driving a 2021 Black Honda Pilot with the Florida license plate KXQL27.

Investigators said Johnson has short black hair and a black beard. He stands 5 feet, 10 inches and has brown eyes.

PLEASE SHARE THIS POST! A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Jordan Johnson, W/M, 6yo. May be in a 2021 blk Honda Pilot FL tag KXQL27. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000 or 911. pic.twitter.com/HBd287v73A — FDLE (@fdlepio) April 14, 2021

Jordan is 4 feet tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, dark blue shoes and a red shirt with basketball, football and soccer ball designs.

Anyone with information on either of their whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or dial 911.

