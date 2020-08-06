Missing child alert issued for 5-month-old Florida boy, may be with 15-year-old girl

WILLISTON, Fla. (WSVN) — A missing child alert has been issued for a 5-month-old Florida boy.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for baby Kingston Rome.

Please share! A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Kingston Rome, last seen in Williston. The child may be with 15-year-old Victoria Rome. If you have any information, please contact Williston Police Department at 352-528-4991 or 911. pic.twitter.com/AhhOqcR3FO — FDLE (@fdlepio) August 6, 2020

Officials said Kingston may be in the company of 15-year-old Victoria Rome. Investigators did not say Victoria’s connection to Kingston.

The two children were last seen near the 90 block of Northwest First Circle in Williston, Florida.

If you have any information on the pair’s whereabouts, call the Williston Police Department at 352-528-4991 or 911.

