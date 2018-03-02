Missing Child Alert issued for 4-month-old boy in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 4-month-old baby who police said may be in the company of a woman.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 4-month-old Knowledge Croskey was last seen near the 11000 block of Southwest 187th Terrace. Knowledge has been missing since Oct. 10, 2017 and is a black child from Miami.

A photo of the child was not made available by police.

Police said that Knowledge may be in the company of 41-year-old Heather Croske, a black female with brown eyes, black hair and stands at 5 feet 10 inches.

If you have information on the whereabouts of this child, please call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 911.

