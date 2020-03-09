Missing child alert issued for 3 Florida girls

SEFFNER, Fla. (WSVN) — A Missing child alert has been issued for three Florida girls.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for 8-year-old Iyana Sailor, 4-year-old Nahlia Wade, and 1-year-old Noelle Wade.

Investigators said the children were last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Williams Road in Seffner, Florida.

The kids may be in the company of 25-year-old ShaunQue Sailor. Her relationship to the children has not been made clear.

Detectives said the group may be traveling in a green 2006 Honda Ridgeline with the Florida tag NKAY80.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8000

