Missing child alert issued for 2-year-old Central Florida boy

Police are searching for a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing out of Central Florida.

Officials said 2-year-old Carter Cox was last seen Thursday in Groveland, Florida. They believe he might be in the company of 33-year-old Rosie Cruz.

PLEASE SHARE! FL MISSING CHILD Alert For Carter Cox, 2yo W/M, 2', 35lbs, blonde hair, last seen in Groveland. May be w/ Rosie Cruz, 33yo W/F, 5'2", 130lbs. May be in green 2009 Chrysler van, FL tag N405SE. Have info? Contact Groveland PD at 352-429-4166 or 911. #FLMissingChild pic.twitter.com/K7dENhaYMI — FDLE (@fdlepio) December 20, 2018

Carter has blonde hair and gray eyes. He is 2 feet tall and weighs about 35 pounds. Cruz has black hair and brown eyes. She stands at 5 feet 2 inches and weighs about 130 pounds.

Police have not said what connection Carter and Cruz share.

Detectives said the pair may be traveling in a 2009 green Chrysler Town and Country van with the Florida tag N405SE.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call 911 or Groveland police at 352-429-4166.

