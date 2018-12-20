Missing child alert issued for 2-year-old Central Florida boy

Police are searching for a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing out of Central Florida.
Officials said 2-year-old Carter Cox was last seen Thursday in Groveland, Florida. They believe he might be in the company of 33-year-old Rosie Cruz.
Carter has blonde hair and gray eyes. He is 2 feet tall and weighs about 35 pounds. Cruz has black hair and brown eyes. She stands at 5 feet 2 inches and weighs about 130 pounds.
Police have not said what connection Carter and Cruz share.
Detectives said the pair may be traveling in a 2009 green Chrysler Town and Country van with the Florida tag N405SE.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, call 911 or Groveland police at 352-429-4166.
