Missing Child Alert issued for 17-year-old Homestead girl

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl from Homestead, last seen on Christmas Eve.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Tuesday for 17-year-old Cashe Westbrook.

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 17-year-old Cashe Westbrook of Dade County.

Westbrook was last seen in the area of the 1900 block of 19th Ave., wearing a gray and blue hooded sweater, ripped blue jeans, white socks and Champion flip flops.

According to officials, the girl has a black ankle monitor, medium length dreads and may be carrying a multi-colored backpack.

If you have any information on Westbrook’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact 911 or the Homestead Police Department at (305) 247-1535.

