Missing child alert issued for 17-year-old Florida girl

Courtesy: New Port Richey Police

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A missing child alert has been issued for a Florida girl who has been missing for several days.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for Thaliyah Ayla from New Port Richey.

New Port Richey Police said Thaliyah was last seen Friday wearing a striped jacket, sweat pants and a white headband.

If you have any information on her whereabouts call New Port Richey Police Department at 727-841-4550.

