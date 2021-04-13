Missing child alert issued for 17-year-old Florida girl

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A missing child alert has been issued for a Florida girl who has been missing for several days.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for Thaliyah Ayla from New Port Richey.

PLEASE SHARE THIS POST! A FL MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Thaliyah Ayla, 17yo, B/F, in New Port Richey, FL. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact the New Port Richey Police Department at (727) 841-4550 or 911. pic.twitter.com/uzBwQMnpHc — FDLE (@fdlepio) April 13, 2021

New Port Richey Police said Thaliyah was last seen Friday wearing a striped jacket, sweat pants and a white headband.

If you have any information on her whereabouts call New Port Richey Police Department at 727-841-4550.

