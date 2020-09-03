Missing child alert issued for 12-year-old Northwest Miami-Dade girl

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A missing child alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

The search continues for 12-year-old Anastasia Vela-Fernandez.

PLEASE SHARE! FL MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 12yo W/F Anastasia Vela-Fernandez, last seen in Miami wearing a black shirt and army fatigue pants. May be w 31yo Jimmy Vela. If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Contact Miami-Dade PD at 305-476-5423 or 911. #FLMissingChild pic.twitter.com/FzGbbMahK5 — FDLE (@fdlepio) September 3, 2020

Police said Vela-Fernandez was last seen Aug. 25 near the 6000 block of Northwest 30th Avenue.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and Army Fatigue pants.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Vela-Fernandez may be in the company of 31-year-old Jimmy Vela.

Officials said Vela has multiple tattoos, including one visible on the right side of his neck.

Detectives did not say if the two are related.

If you have any information on either of their whereabouts, call police at 305-476-5423 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477). You can also call 911.

