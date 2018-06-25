Missing Child Alert issued for 1-month-old baby from Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) – Police are searching for a missing baby from Gainesville who they believe may be in danger.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the missing child is 1-month-old Sundara Florence. Officers said she was last seen in the 900th block of Southwest 62nd Terrace in Gainesville on Monday morning.

The infant was last seen wearing a pink onesie with a cupcake design.

FDLE said the baby may be in the company of 28-year-old Cornelius Florence, who is a black male with brown eyes, black hair, weighs about 180 pounds and stands 5 feet 8 inches tall.

The 28-year-old was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark colored gym shorts.

The two may be traveling in a gray Chevorlet Impala.

FDLE warns anyone who spots Florence to not approach but to call authorities immediately.

If you have information on the whereabouts of these two, please contact the FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 or the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office at 352-367-4000 or 911.

Please share this post!

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1-month-old Sundara Florence. The child may be with 28-year-old Cornelius Florence. Do not approach. Call 911 or the Alachua County Sheriff's Office 352-367-4000. pic.twitter.com/OCiN7V8wBP — FDLE (@fdlepio) June 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.