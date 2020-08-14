Missing child alert issued after 6-year-old Florida girl and mother vanish

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing 6-year-old Florida girl after she and her mother vanished.

The search is on for 39-year-old Ashley Norsworthy and her 6-year-old daughter Solidad Padilla, Fox 13 reports.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Norsworthy and her daughter were going to run errands at a nearby store Wednesday night and have not been seen since.

The pair were last seen in a gray 2017 Toyota RAV4 with tinted windows and the Florida tag 846LFD.

Deputies said no threats of harm were made. However, necessary medications were not taken with them and there is concern for their wellbeing.

Anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-8102.

