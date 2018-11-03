HOMESTEAD, Fla. (WSVN) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has cancelled a missing child alert, hours after a 17-year-old boy went missing in Homestead.

Officials said Jason Cairoza had been last seen along the 300 block of Northeast 26th Terrace, Saturday.

Cairoza stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has curly blond hair and brown eyes.

He had been last seen wearing a blue and purple long-sleeve shirt, khaki pants and red shoes.

Just after midnight on Sunday, investigators cancelled the missing child alert but provided no further details.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.