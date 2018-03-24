Missing child alert cancelled for Lake Worth toddlers last seen with mom

Authorities have cancelled a Florida Missing Child Alert for two boys who went missing in Lake Worth and are believed to have been taken by their mother.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, 2-year-old Benjamin Fisher and 3-year-old Kyle Fisher had been last seen with their mother, 35-year-old Kiashara Leonard, in the area of South Congress Avenue, Thursday.

Have you seen Benjamin and Kyle Fisler? Both boys were last seen with their mother, Kiashara Leonard, DOB: 1/19/1983, on Thursday, March 22, 2018 and have not been seen since. pic.twitter.com/oy2CCQ30QK — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) March 24, 2018

The Florida Department of Children and Families said there is an active order to take both toddlers into their protective custody.

Authorities believe Leonard was aware of this order and fled the area with the children.

Saturday night, officials cancelled the alert but did not provide further details.

