Missing 86-year-old Southwest Miami-Dade woman found safe

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - UPDATE: Police said Ignacia Areu has been found safe and has been reunited with her family.

Police are searching for a missing 86-year-old Southwest Miami-Dade woman.

Ignacia Areu, 86, has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon. Police said she last spoke to a friend on the phone and has not been seen or heard from since.

🚨 #MISSING: Ignacia Areu, 86 years old, was last seen at 11200 Block of SW 64 Lane. Please note, Ignacia Areu suffers from Dementia and may be in need of services. If seen, please call 911 or @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477 pic.twitter.com/RkbCwKlrZg — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) February 28, 2020

Areu stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall with brown eyes and gray hair and was last seen near the 11200 block of Southwest 64th Lane.

Police said she suffers from the early stages of dementia and may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about Aeru’s whereabouts should contact the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

