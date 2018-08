MIAMI (WSVN) - A missing 80-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease has been found in Miami.

Miami Police said Charles Morris Jr. went missing near Northwest 29th Street and 17th Avenue, Tuesday morning.

Morris was found, Wednesday afternoon, by Miami Police Special Victims Unit detectives.

