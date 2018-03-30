Missing 58-year-old woman suffers from depression, bipolar disorder

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are looking for a missing 58-year-old woman who suffers from bipolar disorder.

According to police, Alixa Sanchez has been missing since Wednesday, where she was last seen at 1920 SW 1st St. Sanchez’s daughter was the last person to speak with her.

We need your assistance locating Alixa Sanchez, who is missing and suffers from depression and bipolar. She was last seen on 3/28/2018 at 1920 S.W. 1 Street. If you seen her please call 305-579-6111 @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/y3oOEwlyLj — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 30, 2018

Police said Sanchez suffers from depression and bipolar disorder. She is a white female that stand at 5 feet 2 inches, weighs about 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on this missing woman, please contact the Miami Police Department at (305)603-6300 or (305)603-6322.

