Police are searching for the man who, they said, stole an SUV in Miami with a 3-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl inside, triggering a search for the younger child.

City of Miami Police on Saturday morning announced that Oliver Williams was recovered and is in good health.

According to investigators, they received a call at around 3 a.m. from the owner of a gray 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe saying the vehicle had been stolen from outside the Lotus House Women’s Shelter, located along the 200 block of Northwest 15th Street, with the children sleeping inside.

Detectives said the girl was dropped off in the area of Northwest Sixth Avenue and 58th Street in Miami about a half hour later.

An Amber Alert was issued for Oliver shortly after.

The Amber Alert stated the toddler may have been in the company of an unknown Black male who was last seen wearing a baseball cap and an orange shirt. It also listed a vehicle of interest as the gray Santa Fe.

UPDATE: We have located 3 year-old Oliver Williams in good health. Thank you to all who assisted in his search. MV https://t.co/RrFJWd7KR4 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 15, 2023

Just before 11 a.m., investigators said, Miami-Dade Police received a call about an unattended vehicle with a child inside was found near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 84th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Responding officers arrived to find the boy inside the SUV.

Both children have since been reunited with their mother.

As of Saturday afternoon, police continue to search for the subject.

Police urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471- TIPS (8477). Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.