NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office located a missing teenage girl.

BSO officials said 16-year-old Daniela Repiso was last seen Friday morning at her grandmother’s home in North Lauderdale.

On Tuesday morning, the department took to Twitter to announce Repiso was located in good condition.

The Broward Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit has located 16-year-old Daniela Repiso. BSO detectives say Repiso was located in good condition at a friend’s house in Deerfield Beach this morning. https://t.co/gkDjeXKTlj pic.twitter.com/wEBrYUaReY — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 8, 2021

She was found at a friend’s house in Deerfield Beach.

