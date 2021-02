MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A missing teenager out of Miami Beach has been found safe, according to police.

Geraldine Cabana, 16, went missing for several days after she was last seen on Saturday.

Her mother said she last heard from her daughter when she denied her request to go to a party.

On Wednesday morning, police said she returned home and is safe.

