Missing 16-year-old girl found safe in Miami, police say

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have found a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since Tuesday.

Miami Police said they located Michelle Batista Wednesday afternoon, a day after she had last been seen in the area of Northeast 55th Street and 5th Avenue.

Officers said Batista was wearing a white shirt, black pants, black shoes and a pink and black jacket. She is 4’11” and weighs 97 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

UPDATE: Michelle Batista has been safely recovered. https://t.co/L09wsDo4X0 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 5, 2018

