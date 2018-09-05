Missing 16-year-old girl found safe in Miami, police say

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have found a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since Tuesday.
Miami Police said they located Michelle Batista Wednesday afternoon, a day after she had last been seen in the area of Northeast 55th Street and 5th Avenue.
Officers said Batista was wearing a white shirt, black pants, black shoes and a pink and black jacket. She is 4’11” and weighs 97 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.
