Missing 16-year-old from Hialeah found safe

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a Hialeah teenager who, they said, has not been seen since getting into an argument with her mother.

Hialeah Police said Daymi Diaz Garcia, 16, sent her mother a text message saying that “she was going to cause harm to herself,” Thursday.

After receiving the text message, the mother contacted authorities, police said.

Authorities said she was found safe on Friday morning.

