Missing 15-year-old boy from Northwest Miami-Dade found safe

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a 15-year-old boy who went missing in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Frank Guadamuz had been last seen Monday at his residence near the 8300 block of Northwest Seventh Street. His black Mongoose bike is also missing.

Guadamuz has brown eyes and blond hair and stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall. Officials said he may have been wearing blue Adidas sneakers.

Just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, police confirmed Guadamuz was found safe and has been reunited with his family.

