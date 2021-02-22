Missing 14-year-old Miami-Dade boy found safe

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A missing 14-year-old Miami-Dade boy has been found safe.

Police said 14-year-old Juan Velasquez Jr. left his home near the 15500 block of Southwest 147th Court around 3:45 a.m. Monday.

The teen’s father sent a message for him to come home.

“Come home, and you know I love you. Don’t worry about everything, it’s gonna be OK,” said the teen’s father, Juan Velasquez Sr.

Velaquez Sr. explained that he believed his son walked out the back door of their home near Southwest 156th Street and Southwest 147th Court, got in the family’s white Dodge Journey and drove off.

He said he’s not certain why he did this and said on Sunday night everything was normal.

“We kiss each other and say, ‘Good night, Papi. I love you,’ and then he went to bed,” Velasquez Sr. said.

Then on Monday morning, when Velazquez Sr. went to wake his son, he was gone.

“I was shocked because he doesn’t have good experience in driving the car. He doesn’t even have a permit,” he said.

Velazquez Sr. added his son was having a little trouble in geometry class but was working on improving and wanted him to know it’s OK to come back home.

“Don’t do anything wrong. Come home. Your sister loves you. We’re waiting for you, OK? I love you,” he said.

Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said Velazquez Jr. was found safe.

