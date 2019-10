MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have safely located a missing teenage Miami Beach girl.

UPDATE: The missing child has been located and is safe. https://t.co/hrgRiOuZ8K — Ernesto Rodriguez (@ERodriguez782) October 26, 2019

Police said 14-year-old Enyamari Solano was last seen Thursday at school, but she never came home.

She was found safe, Friday night.

