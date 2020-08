BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A 13-year-old has been located after she went missing in Boynton Beach.

London Gordon was last seen along the 3600 block of High Ridge Way at around 3 a.m., Monday.

London Gordon has been located and is safe! https://t.co/tIRatM3V6z — bbpd (@BBPD) August 17, 2020

Boynton Beach Police said she was located and safe just after 11:45 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.