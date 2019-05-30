Missing 12-year-old Pembroke Pines girl found in Hallandale Beach

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A missing 12-year-old Pembroke Pines girl has been found in Hallandale Beach.

Pembroke Pines Police said Lea Rodriguez had left her home in the Eagle Creek community after an argument with her family, at around 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

UPDATE: Lea Rodriguez has been safely located in the city of Hallandale. https://t.co/3dHuzaSGWi — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) May 31, 2019

Police said the 12-year-old left on foot, while wearing a white polo shirt, khaki pants and no shoes.

According to police, they searched a Target store, along the 11000 block of Pines Boulevard, where the 12-year-old may have been spotted, but they did not find her there.

Lea was found at around 9 p.m., Thursday in Hallandale Beach.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.