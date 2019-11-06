Missing 12-year-old Miami boy with autism found safe in Kendall

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have safely recovered a 12-year-old boy with autism in Kendall, hours after he went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Danilo Vargas was reported missing from the area of Southwest Eighth Avenue and Sixth Street, Wednesday.

Vargas had been last seen wearing a black jacket, red shirt and beige pants.

Just before 9 p.m., police confirmed the boy was found safe in the Kendall area.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.