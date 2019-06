HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old girl who went missing in Hollywood has been found safe.

Authorities said Shakinayah Lully was last seen in the area of Taft Street and 16th Avenue at around 12 p.m., Tuesday.

Shakinayah has been located and is safe. Officers found her and brought her back to her family. Thanks to everyone who shared & retweeted 🙏 https://t.co/DKPvItrZ4y — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) June 11, 2019

She was found just before 3:45 p.m., Tuesday.

