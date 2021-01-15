Missing 11-year-old girl captured on Homestead cafe’s surveillance footage

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have just released surveillance footage from a Homestead restaurant showing an 11-year-old girl on the day she was last seen.

The Homestead Police Department released the surveillance video from Jan. 7 that shows 11-year-old Kanaiya Smith walking into the Juice Cafe, located at 2834 NE 8th St.

Smith is seen wearing a red face mask, large white T-shirt and white socks.

Authorities do not believe foul play is involved in her disappearance.

Police believe she may be in the company of an extended family member or friend.

If you have any information, call the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.