Missing 11-year-old found safe in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police have located an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing.

Angelica Hernandez was last seen at Mater Academy East Charter High School along Southwest First Street and Ninth Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

Police canvassed the area around Southwest First Street and 10th Avenue, Wednesday night. K-9 hounds were also on the scene.

Carla Castro, the 11-year-old’s mother, said she arrived at the school to pick her daughter up around 4:50 p.m., just a couple minutes later than usual, and that’s when she was told her daughter was missing.

“She’s an 11-year-old child that usually is a good child and goes to school and does all her homework and stuff. Typically, it’s out of character for her to have gone and disappear,” said Castro. “Assist me in finding my daughter. If you know the whereabouts, please communicate that immediately to the police department.”

Angelica Hernandez has been located. She is in good health and being reunited with her family. https://t.co/DcCSbt01zj — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 14, 2019

According to police, Hernandez has had a history of running away at least once in the past.

Officials said she was located in good health and reunited with her family, Wednesday night.

