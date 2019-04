FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police have found a missing 11-year-old girl who was reported missing.

Taylor-Jay Lucille Powell was last seen in the 1300 block of Northwest Seventh Street, around 5:45 p.m., Tuesday.

Powell was found in good condition at 9:45 p.m., Tuesday.

