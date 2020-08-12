Missing 10-year-old North Lauderdale boy found safe in Pompano Beach

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - UPDATE: 10-year-old Shad Rahman Olivier Palmeus has been found safe. For more information, click here.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.

The search is on for 10-year-old Shad Rahman Olivier Palmeus, who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

@browardsheriff is currently looking for Shad Rahman Olivier Palmeus, a 10 year old male, 4’1” with black hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing a black t-shirt with yellow & grey in the shoulder area, long black pants w/ grey & black sandals. Last seen in North Lauderdale. pic.twitter.com/HzSw3sRGhs — Don Prichard (@BSO_Don) August 12, 2020

“Come back home right now, because everyone’s worried,” said Shad’s little brother Marvin.

Officers walked through his neighborhood handing out flyers in hopes of finding the missing child.

“He was outside in the yard,” Marvin said.

According to the little brother, Shad left their home on Seaview Drive near Brae Burn to buy some chips.

BSO deputies said surveillance cameras captured a picture of Shad inside a Mobil gas station on State Road 7 and Boulevard of Champions about a mile from their home at about 1 p.m., but he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

It didn’t take long for BSO to launch a massive search, as a chopper circled the sky in hopes of spotting the boy.

On the ground, officers searched on foot with a canine.

“I’m thinking, like, ‘Where is he at?’ because I got kids, too,” neighbor Chad Hollinger said.

The sight of the search sent shockwaves throughout the neighborhood.

Shad’s father Elie said he feels like he’s dying, his heart is ripped out and all he wants to do is find his son.

“It’s always concerning when a child is missing and their whereabouts are unknown. There are a lot of people out there who may take advantage of seeing a child, so we need to find and locate this child,” BSO Sgt. Donald Prichard said.

Deputies said Shad was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with yellow and gray on the shoulder area, long black pants and gray and black sandals.

Deputies said Shad was last seen in North Lauderdale.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency number at 954-764-4357. You may also call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

