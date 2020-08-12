Missing 10-year-old from North Lauderdale found safe in Pompano Beach

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old boy who was last seen in North Lauderdale has been found safe in Pompano Beach and has since been reunited with his family.

7News cameras captured Shad Rahman Olivier Palmeus being reunited with his family at their home, on Seaview Drive near Brae Burn, late Wednesday night.

“I got out of the backyard, and I went and I got this because of the leftover money, and I’m going to give it back to my stepmom,” he said.

He was last seen at around 1 p.m. Wednesday when, family members said, he went to go buy chips at a gas station about a mile from his home.

The boy would end up wandering around Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies a person called them when they saw the child near an apartment complex along the 3300 block of Northwest First Court.

When asked where he was, Shad said, “I went over there, and since I couldn’t find anywhere to stay for the night, I went to an apartment.

When asked why he did not come home, the 10-year-old said he “did not know.” Soon after, he apologized to his parents and promised he would not “do that again.”

BSO has thanked the public in helping bring Shad home.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.