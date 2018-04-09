Missing 10-month-old Miami boy found safe in Miami Springs

MIAMI (WSVN) - A 10-month-old boy who went missing from Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood has been safely located in Miami Springs, but questions remain about his disappearance.

Authorities issued an AMBER Alert for 10-month-old Noah Florvil earlier on Monday.

The child had been was last seen near 6603 NW 12th Ave., at around 9:34 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Noah was last seen with a heavy-set white Hispanic woman named Bella. Bella has blonde hair with a green streak in the front and was last seen wearing a purple and pink bra, a purple jacket and black tights with a green, yellow and red flower.

Bella is reportedly a friend of Noah’s mother.

Monday night, 7News cameras captured a large police presence outside the child’s home, including state law enforcement officers.

7News learned state officers searched the neighborhood using bloodhounds.

The baby’s grandmother, Neteisha Starling, said the boy means the world to her. “That baby is my all. That baby made me happy, man,” she said. “That baby gave me love when nobody else does.”

Just after 8 p.m., officials confirmed Noah was found in the Miami Springs area.

