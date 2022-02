MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The man serving as Miramar’s Interim Police Chief since April 2021 now holds the position permanently.

Chief Leonard ‘Lenny’ Burgess was officially appointed to lead to Miramar Police Department, Monday.

Burgess has served the Miramar community since 2016.

