Miramar waives late fees on water bills for local federal workers impacted by government shutdown

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The mayor of Miramar announced a measure was passed to help local federal workers affected by the partial government shutdown.

Mayor Wayne Messam proposed the measure to the city commission to waive any late fees on water bills as well as prohibit water service from being shut down for federal employees not being paid for their work.

“The American people have now waited weeks for the President to end the longest govt shutdown in history,” Messam wrote on Twitter.

Tonight, I asked our city to take a small step to take action where Washington has failed. I am proud of the unanimous support from the Miramar City Commission to waive late fees and prohibit water service disconnection for those not being paid for their work #TrumpShutdown (2/2) — Wayne Messam (@WAYNEMESSAM) January 17, 2019

The measure passed unanimously, Wednesday night.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.