Miramar teen killed in shooting honored at memorial

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen was honored at a memorial in Miramar after losing his life in a shooting.

Seventeen-year-old Mendel Butler-Lebel was shot earlier this week outside his apartment complex.

Friends and loved ones gathered Wednesday night for a candlelight memorial, later releasing balloons in his honor.

As police continue searching for the shooter, Butler-Lebel’s mother is pleading for answers.

“Please, anyone in the community, please don’t stay silent on this one,” said Omorose Butler, “Mendel did not deserve this, he did not deserve this, and we need to find the people responsible.”

Officials said two other people were hit in the shooting. Both of them survived.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

