Miramar teen accused of pushing teacher who took away phone

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen is behind bars after he allegedly got physical with a teacher and police officer inside a Miramar classroom.

Tyrone Allen is accused of pushing a female teacher after she took away his cellphone.

Miramar Police said he also pushed one of their officers when they arrived to Henry D. Perry Education Center.

The 18-year-old was charged with battery and resisting arrest.

