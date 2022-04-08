Some Miramar residents were stuck at home after a truck affected powerlines in the area.

A dump truck brought down some telephone lines in the area of Island Drive and Granada Boulevard, just before 8 p.m., Thursday.

A viewer told 7News that residents couldn’t leave their homes because there was no one available to remove the power lines laying on the cars and driveways.

